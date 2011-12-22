STOCKHOLM Dec 22 Sweden wants to make sure its banks do not pass on the cost of higher capital requirements to customers and is to investigate lending margins on mortgages, the country's finance markets minister said on Thursday.

He spoke after media this week criticised banks for not passing on rate cuts to customers. The central bank on Tuesday cut its key repo rate to 1.75 percent from 2.0 percent.

"The Swedish banks are profitable and well capitalised. Adapting to the new (capital) requirements should take place without conditions for households and companies for bank services being affected to any great extent," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said in a statement.

"In order to keep a track of this, the Finansinspektion (bank watchdog) has today been given the task of overseeing how banks are adapting to the new rules, including how home loan margins are developing," he added, citing the debate this week. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)