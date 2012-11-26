STOCKHOLM Nov 26 Sweden's financial regulator
said on Monday it intends to force banks to set aside more
capital to cover potential mortgage losses, asking them to use a
15 percent risk-weight floor on such loans.
"In order to reflect the risks in the banks' mortgage
lending, (the FSA) believes that they must maintain more capital
for their mortgage lending," the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority said in a statement.
Swedish banks, which have traditionally seen low loan losses
in mortgages, have long used internal models to measure their
own mortgage risks and have been roughly at between 5 to 10
percent. The new requirements will bring them more in line with
European peers.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander)