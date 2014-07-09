STOCKHOLM, July 9 Sweden's Social Democrats are
open to forced mortgage amortisation in Sweden to help counter
fast-rising levels of household debt, the economic spokeswoman
for the Social Democrats said on Wednesday.
"I absolutely think that is something interesting to discuss
- I can see the point of a clearer amortisation requirement,"
Magdalena Andersson, widely expected to take over as finance
minister should the centre-left opposition win September
elections as polls predict, told journalists.
Sweden's finance minister, Anders Borg, said last week the
government wants to take a decision on amortisation demands at a
financial stability council meeting in November.
"It sounds reasonable to discuss it in November," Andersson
said.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Mia Shanley)