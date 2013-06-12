STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish banks need more steps
to avoid future problems with financial sector stability,
central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday, in one of
his strongest calls yet for reduced risk taking.
Ingves has long been worried about credit growth and high
levels of private debt, citing such factors as a reason to keep
interest rates at 1.00 percent, even though inflation is well
under the 2 percent target. He said some steps to reduce risks
had been taken, but more were needed.
"In my opinion, however, risk weights for mortgages need to
be raised even further," he said in a speech, referring to how
banks set aside capital to cover risks from home loan lending.
"We also need measures which strengthen the buffers of
households and contribute to curbing credit growth in the
household sector more permanently," he added.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Niklas Pollard)