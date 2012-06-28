STOCKHOLM, June 28 Sweden's banking sector regulator said on Thursday that it had decided to delay a widely expected proposal on making banks set aside more funds to cover risks from mortgage lending.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) gave no timeframe for when the proposal would be made. It said in a statement it had previously said the plan would be made public before the mid-year summer holidays.

The delay was due to the fact that negotiations on capital coverage rules were not completed at the level of the European Union, it said in the statement.

The FSA earlier proposed new liquidity coverage rules for banks to cope with a markets crunch. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)