STOCKHOLM, June 28 Sweden's banking sector
regulator said on Thursday that it had decided to delay a widely
expected proposal on making banks set aside more funds to cover
risks from mortgage lending.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) gave no timeframe
for when the proposal would be made. It said in a statement it
had previously said the plan would be made public before the
mid-year summer holidays.
The delay was due to the fact that negotiations on capital
coverage rules were not completed at the level of the European
Union, it said in the statement.
The FSA earlier proposed new liquidity coverage rules for
banks to cope with a markets crunch.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)