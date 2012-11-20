STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Standard & Poor's downgraded
on Tuesday its outlook for Sweden's four biggest banks to
negative from stable due to rising economic risks as part of a
wider action on the financial sector.
The ratings service said in a statement that it had revised
its outlook on eight Swedish banks to negative, including the
region's biggest bank Nordea, Handelsbanken,
SEB and Swedbank.
"We forecast higher economic risks for the Swedish banking
industry, based on indications of a sharper economic slowdown
than we previously expected," it said.
A worsening of economic risks could lead to a one notch
ratings downgrade, it added.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley in Stockholm, Bangalore ratings team,
editing by Patrick Lannin)