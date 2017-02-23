* Debt Office says banks should not need to raise debt
levels
* Shares relatively unchanged
(Updates with details, analyst quote)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Feb 23 Sweden's top four banks will
be required to issue subordinated bonds worth a total 500
billion crowns ($56 bln) over the next five years, the Debt
Office said on Thursday, to meet new rules designed to protect
taxpayers in the event a bank fails.
Subordinated bonds are a debt that rank below other debts if
a company falls into liquidation or bankruptcy. The requirement
comes under EU-wide regulation known as the Minimum Requirement
for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), which aims to
shift the cost of a failing bank to shareholders and away from
taxpayers - a so-called 'bail-in'.
The Debt Office said the requirement would not compel the
banks to increase their overall level of debt.
"Banks that are important for stability in the financial
system now need to replace a portion of their existing bond
holdings with subordinated bonds," the Debt Office said in a
statement.
The new rules will be phased in from January next year.
Shares in top lenders Handelsbanken, SEB,
Nordea and Swedbank were largely unchanged
on the Stockholm bourse.
Swedish banks came through the financial crisis relatively
unscathed and are among the most well capitalized in Europe.
"It is an implementation period of five years so I feel it
will be very manageable for the banks," said Andreas Hakansson,
banking analyst at Exane BNP Paribas. "They will not have to
increase their indebtedness so it feels like it will not have
any major impact."
Sweden's Debt Office is responsible for overseeing the
resolution process in the event a bank or credit institution
fails.
($1 = 8.9728 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Simon Johnson and Richard Lough)