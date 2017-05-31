STOCKHOLM May 31 The Swedish economy is
thriving, but risks associated with high house prices and large
household debt remain elevated, the country's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday.
"A future downturn in the economy could be accentuated by a
sharp fall in house prices and large reductions in consumption,"
the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said in its
bi-annual stability report.
It said it plans to introduce a stricter amortisation
requirement for households to further strengthen their
resilience.
Sweden has one of Europe's biggest financial sectors
relative to the size of its economy. Rapidly rising house prices
and household debt in the past 20 years have prompted warnings
from the country's central bank as well as from the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund.
