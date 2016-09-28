STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 An extra payroll tax on
financial companies in Sweden could cost up to 16,000 jobs, of
which 7,200 would be lost in the banking sector, industry lobby
groups and a trade union representing bank workers said on
Wednesday.
The Swedish Bankers' Association, the Sparbankernas
Riksforbund, which represents small banks, and the Financial
Sector Union said a study by consultancy Copenhagen Economics
which was commissioned by the bankers' association showed the
jobs could go abroad or be phased out.
"Such an extra payroll tax would be devastating and would
directly affect jobs," the three organisations wrote in an
article for newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
A payroll tax is among ideas being considered by the Swedish
government as it seeks ways of raising more revenue from the
financial sector, which it says is undertaxed.
The article refers to a government study, results of which
are due to be presented on Nov. 1, a draft of which was reported
by a pensions and life insurance sector newsletter last week to
include a payroll tax that would be charged at 15 percent.
The newsletter, Pensionsnyheterna, also reported that the
government study estimated that 2,600 financial jobs would be
lost if the tax was imposed, 1,200 of them in the banking
sector.
Sweden's banks, including Nordea, SEB,
Handelsbanken and Swedbank, and other
financial companies already face a tax hike of around 1.7
billion Swedish crowns ($198 million) next year.
($1 = 8.5803 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Catherine Evans)