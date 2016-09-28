STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 An extra payroll tax on financial companies in Sweden could cost up to 16,000 jobs, of which 7,200 would be lost in the banking sector, industry lobby groups and a trade union representing bank workers said on Wednesday.

The Swedish Bankers' Association, the Sparbankernas Riksforbund, which represents small banks, and the Financial Sector Union said a study by consultancy Copenhagen Economics which was commissioned by the bankers' association showed the jobs could go abroad or be phased out.

"Such an extra payroll tax would be devastating and would directly affect jobs," the three organisations wrote in an article for newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

A payroll tax is among ideas being considered by the Swedish government as it seeks ways of raising more revenue from the financial sector, which it says is undertaxed.

The article refers to a government study, results of which are due to be presented on Nov. 1, a draft of which was reported by a pensions and life insurance sector newsletter last week to include a payroll tax that would be charged at 15 percent.

The newsletter, Pensionsnyheterna, also reported that the government study estimated that 2,600 financial jobs would be lost if the tax was imposed, 1,200 of them in the banking sector.

Sweden's banks, including Nordea, SEB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank, and other financial companies already face a tax hike of around 1.7 billion Swedish crowns ($198 million) next year.

