STOCKHOLM May 22 An airport outside the western
Swedish city of Gothenburg was evacuated after a bag in the
arrivals hall showed indications it contained explosives, local
news agency TT reported late on Monday.
The airport outside Gothenburg, Sweden's second biggest
city, halted its last departing flight and evacuated the
arrivals hall after a bag left near the information desk showed
signs it contained explosives.
"We made an announcement for the bag but no one came for it.
A scan later showed an indication of explosives," Anders
Porlieus, press chief for airport operator Swedavia told TT.
Porelius added that there was no actual evidence of
explosives and that there were no known threats against the
airport.
Police bomb technicians were on their way to investigate the
bag.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)