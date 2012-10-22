LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has opened books for a US dollar denominated benchmark bond with guidance set at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, said banks managing the December 2015 deal.

Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank are handling the RegS/144A bond offering which is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)