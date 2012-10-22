LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Orders have topped USD1bn on Sweden's three-year US dollar-denominated bond with guidance unchanged at mid-swaps minus 5bp area, said banks managing the deal.

The Kingdom, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, will price the new RegS/144A bond later on Monday via Barclays, Citi and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)