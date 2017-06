LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over EUR3.5bn of orders for its five-year euro-denominated benchmark, a bank managing the deal said on Friday.

Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland are taking orders with guidance at mid-swaps minus 18-20bp, unchanged from initial price thoughts released on Thursday.

The transaction will price later on Friday. (Reporting By Christopher Whittall; Editing by Natalie Harrison)