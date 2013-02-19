LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated
Aaa/AAA/AAA, is taking indications of interest on an upcoming
5yr bond sale at mid-swaps flat area, said a lead managing the
deal.
Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are managing
the RegS/144A and will officially open order books on Wednesday
morning, sources added.
The Swedish debt office has been forced to up its
international debt issuance in 2013 after its central bank
requested an extra SEK100bn (USD15.4bn) in foreign currency
reserves in 2013.
The country is now tasked with issuing SEK160bn in foreign
currency debt in 2013 - likely to be in euros or US dollars - a
sizeable increase on the SEK112bn issued in 2012.
Last month, Sweden issued a EUR4bn 0.875% January 2018 bond
that priced at an eye-wateringly tight mid-swaps minus 20bp but
still received orders in excess of EUR6bn.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)