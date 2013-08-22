MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened books on a long three-year dollar benchmark bond with guidance at mid-swaps minus 3bp, a lead manager said on Thursday.
The bond, maturing in November 15, 2016, is being sold via Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan and will price later on Thursday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* CEO James Tisch's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.3 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon: