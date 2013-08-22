LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over USD1bn of orders for its new long three-year US dollar bond sale, a lead bank manager said on Thursday.

Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps minus 3bp, equivalent to around 26-27bp over US Treasuries, another lead manager said.

The deal will price later on Thursday via Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)