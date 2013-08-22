BRIEF-Carbon Health raises $6.5 million in venture funding led by BuildersVC
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, Aug 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, Aaa/AAA/AAA, has collected over USD1bn of orders for its new long three-year US dollar bond sale, a lead bank manager said on Thursday.
Guidance remains unchanged at mid-swaps minus 3bp, equivalent to around 26-27bp over US Treasuries, another lead manager said.
The deal will price later on Thursday via Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
* Says board approves Haitong Unitrust Internationa Leasing Corp's Hong Kong share offering