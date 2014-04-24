LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA has opened order books on a five-year euro benchmark due May 2, 2019 at mid-swaps less 15bp area, in line with its initial marketing, according to a market source.

Lead managers Barclays, Danske, Goldman and RBS have already received indications of interest in excess of 1bn. (Reporting by Sarka Halas; editing by Alex Chambers)