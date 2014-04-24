LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has fixed the spread on its five-year euro bond at 16bp below mid-swaps, according to a source.

Official guidance on Thursday morning was set at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with the initial marketing level announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Order books for the trade are now in excess of 2bn, up from the 1bn seen earlier on Thursday. Barclays, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS are leading the deal. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)