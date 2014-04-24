BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Sweden, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has fixed the spread on its five-year euro bond at 16bp below mid-swaps, according to a source.
Official guidance on Thursday morning was set at mid-swaps minus 15bp area, in line with the initial marketing level announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Order books for the trade are now in excess of 2bn, up from the 1bn seen earlier on Thursday. Barclays, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS are leading the deal. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: