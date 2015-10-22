STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 3.0 billion crowns ($360 million) of
government bonds in a reverse auction.
In early July, the Riksbank said it would expand its bond
buying programme by 45 billion crowns after already announcing
three rounds totalling 80-90 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1051
Coupon 3.75 pct
Maturity 2017-08-12
Average yield -0.439
Lowest accepted yield -0.443
Highest yield -0.437
Requested volume (maximum, mln SEK) 2,000
Volume offered (mln SEK) 4,204
Volume bought (mln SEK) 1,500
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 4
Loan 1054
Coupon 3.50 pct
Maturity 2022-06-01
Average yield 0.372
Lowest accepted yield 0.372
Highest yield 0.372
Requested volume (maximum) 2,000
Volume offered 4,800
Volume bought 1,500
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 2
($1 = 8.3252 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)