STOCKHOLM May 16 Sweden's government is
proposing a cap on bankers' pay bonuses at 100 percent of annual
salary in an effort to curb short-term risk-taking, it said on
Friday, sparking a debate over whether the country could lose
talent to other financial centres.
Under CRDIV, the European Union's new capital directive
which came into effect at the start of the year, banks must
limit bonuses to 100 percent of fixed pay but can ask
shareholders if they can raise the ceiling to 200 percent.
Sweden has proposed to parliament that from the start of
August it bans such exemptions. If approved, Sweden would be a
rare exception in Europe, where most banks have sought
shareholder approvals for a 200 percent ceiling.
However, the Dutch government has proposed capping banks'
bonuses there at no more than 20 percent, from 2015.
"Sweden belongs to the countries most critical of bonuses in
the financial sector," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman
told Reuters. "The argument is pretty well known - it stimulates
unsound activities and short-term risk-taking which are not in
line with shareholder or society's goals in this line of
business."
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said earlier on
Friday that the government's proposal could potentially hurt the
competitiveness of the sector, leading to the loss of key staff
to higher-paying countries.
The Swedish Bankers' Association did not have any comments
on the proposal, saying the government's final position was
unknown.
Nordea, the region's biggest bank, said it was
watching developments closely.
"As we have said earlier, our policy is to have competitive
remuneration, but not market leading," a Nordea spokesman said.
Sweden is home to one of Europe's toughest regulators and
has forced banks to maintain high capital levels to curb risks
in a financial sector which is four times the size of the
economy.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Mia Shanley, additional
reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton and Greg Mahlich)