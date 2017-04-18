STOCKHOLM, April 18 Sweden could set up a
sovereign wealth fund as a way of solving its illiquid bond
market problem, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a
Reuters interview.
The idea is to issue more government bonds -- to increase
the market supply -- and put the money into the fund because it
is not needed for the general coffers.
Andersson would not specify any trigger level for the state
debt, but said that Sweden's next door neighbour Norway, despite
having the world's largest wealth fund, has a debt level of 30
percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Swedish government projects debt falling to around 31
percent of GDP by 2020 thanks to a surging economy.
A plan to cut the currency reserve in half over the next few
years will knock roughly 5 percent off that figure.
With euro zone countries struggling with debt levels close
to 90 percent of output on average, Sweden's situation may seem
enviable. But it brings with it problems.
With so little debt, there is a liquidity premium to hold
Swedish bonds. The concern is that investors may stay away,
making it more costly and more difficult to borrow, for example
if the government needed to bail out the banks during a future
crash.
"If state debt is so low that we get a problem with
liquidity in government bonds, then the Norwegian solution is a
possibility," Andersson told Reuters.
"Combining a fund with debt, so there is liquidity in
government bonds, that is absolutely a possibility."
Norway's $915 billion wealth fund, the world's biggest,
invests the proceeds of Norway's vast offshore oil and gas
production and owns about 1.3 percent of all stocks listed
globally.
Any fund created by the Swedish government, which recently
set a target of having debt of 35 percent of GDP, would be
considerably smaller than that of its Nordic neighbour.
Were the government to borrow 5 percent of GDP, taking debt
from 30 percent to the target 35 percent, that would equal about
200 billion Swedish crowns ($22.2 billion) that Sweden could put
into a rainy-day fund.
When it took power in 2014, the Social Democrat-led
coalition government complained that tax cuts by its
centre-right predecessor had emptied state coffers. But rapid
growth and falling unemployment have reversed the situation.
Finances are expected to show a healthy surplus of 0.3
percent of GDP this year and 0.5 percent next year, according to
fiscal watchdog ESV, with Sweden enjoying a Goldilocks period
where the centre-left can increase spending and still meet its
target of running a surplus.
The centre-left government has ruled out borrowing to
finance new spending measures, but now looks likely to open the
spending taps ahead an election in 2018.
"As long as we have a surplus target in the fiscal
framework, state debt is going decline during the coming years,"
Andersson said.
"But it is also the case that we will use the surplus we see
now for spending measures."
($1 = 9.0143 Swedish crowns)
