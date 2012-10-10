BRIEF-Magellan Financial Group says as at 31 May, total FUM was A$52.21 bln
* Total fum a$52.21 billion as at 31 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Wednesday that new, tougher capital requirements for banks were likely to be in place at the middle of next year and not January as previously targeted.
"Everything indicates that the negotiations are dragging on and January 1 is not a probable date," Norman told reporters.
"We are beginning internal legislative work at the Finance Ministry that I hope will come into force in the middle of 2013."
The centre-right government plans to impose a core capital requirement of 10 percent, a level Sweden's banks already exceed, in a first step next year and raise it further to 12 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard)
DUBAI, June 5 Stock markets in Qatar and the rest of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council look set to drop on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.