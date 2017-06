Swedish artist Lars Vilks poses beside his damaged kitchen window at his home outside Hoganas, Sweden May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Bjorn Lindgren/Scanpix/Files

STOCKHOLM Three people have been charged with plotting to murder a Swedish cartoonist whose depiction of the Prophet Mohammad stirred Muslim outrage around the world, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Tuesday.

Lars Vilks has been the subject of several death threats since his drawings were published in 2005. A Pennsylvania woman known as "Jihad Jane" pleaded guilty earlier this year to plotting to kill Vilks.

"The three people now charged at the Gothenburg District Court are suspected of conspiring to murder in September 2011 in Gothenburg," the prosecutor said in a statement.

The three are expected to appear in court later in December.

