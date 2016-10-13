BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
STOCKHOLM Oct 13 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion crowns ($174 million)worth of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2019 bonds at an average yield of -0.693 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at -0.332 percent. ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago