MUMBAI Feb 1 Sweden should implement a further cut in interest rates to keep inflation down and spur employment, the deputy governor of the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

Sweden cut interest rates in December by 25 basis points, the first cut since July 2009, as the high-flying economy braces for a sharp slowdown in 2012 on weaker exports.

"A further interest rate cut would keep inflation further out from the forecasting horizon, and also of course contribute to the development in the labor market," Karolina Ekholm, deputy governor at Sveriges Riksbank, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

Ekholm, a well-known dove on the six-member monetary policy council, had pushed for a 50 basis point cut in December. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Henry Foy)