By Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 Sweden needs more regulatory tools to decrease risks to the banking and financial system, Mattias Persson, head of the central bank's financial stability department, said on Tuesday.

Persson said new tools should include options such as imposing demands on borrowers to repay principal as well as interest, caps on borrowing in relation to income as well as property values, and requirements on bank liquidity and building buffers in times of prosperity to fight future downturns.

Persson made his remarks in an interview with Reuters giving a foretaste of a central bank report to be issued later on Tuesday on suitable new tools for macro-prudential supervision.

The proposals reflect central bank worries about high levels of household indebtedness in the Nordic state. Swedes have among the highest borrowing levels in Europe.

A central bank source told Reuters on Monday that four of the six executive board members want high household debt levels to be taken into account when setting rates policy. [ID:nL5E8M1CML

Persson said another proposal was to introduce more differentiation in the risk weights banks apply to loans, which in turn determine how much capital to set aside to cover them.

"If there is trouble in the commercial real estate sector, these quickly spill over on banks in the shape of credit losses. In this case, risk weights are a great tool," Persson said.

He said new tools needed to be flexible depending on the risks facing the financial system.

"Systemic risks can increase over time. We saw that during the build-up to the crisis and we need to be able to handle this by adjusting these instruments," he added.

Sweden went relatively unscathed through the financial crisis and subsequent euro zone debt turmoil, being one of the few European countries to keep a AAA credit rating. (Writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Stephen Nisbet)