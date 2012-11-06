* Swedish c.bank wants expanded anti-crisis tool box
* Fears banks exposure to property market, spillovers
* Swedes have among highest debt levels in Europe
(Updates with full report, background)
By Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 Sweden needs more regulatory
tools to decrease risks to the banking and financial system, the
central bank said on Tuesday amid worries over a decade-long
borrowing binge by households.
Mattias Persson, the head of the Riksbank's financial
stability department, told Reuters in an interview that the new
tools should include imposing demands on borrowers to repay loan
principal as well as interest.
The requirements should also cover caps on borrowing in
relation to income as well as property values, and requirements
on bank liquidity and building buffers in times of prosperity to
fight future downturns, he said.
"Systemic risks can increase over time. We saw that during
the build-up to the crisis and we need to be able to handle this
by adjusting these instruments," he said, stressing the need for
flexibility in the use of any new tools.
Persson was outlining key points in a central bank report
issued after he spoke and which also recommended minimum
liquidity coverage ratios for banks dependent on market funding
rather than deposits.
The banking sector is one of the largest in Europe relative
to gross domestic product and includes biggest Nordic bank
Nordea as well as Handelsbanken, Swedbank
and SEB.
The central bank's proposals reflect central bank worries
about high levels of household indebtedness in the Nordic state.
Swedes have among the highest borrowing levels in Europe at
170 percent of disposable income. A loan-to-value cap on new
lending has been introduced and credit growth has slowed, but
not enough to dispel worries among policymakers.
A central bank source told Reuters on Monday that four of
the six executive board members want high household debt to be
taken into account when setting rates policy.
Persson said another proposal was to introduce more
differentiation in the risk weights banks apply to loans, which
in turn determine how much capital to set aside to cover them.
"If there is trouble in the commercial real estate sector,
these quickly spill over on banks in the shape of credit losses.
In this case, risk weights are a great tool," Persson said.
ONE AUTHORITY
The bank report said the authorities should try to minimise
the problem of certain banks having become too big to fail.
The report said the central bank backed additional capital
requirements for such systemically important big banks, to make
sure they put aside extra amounts of capital to protect
themselves during a crisis.
Sweden was relatively unscathed in the financial crisis and
subsequent euro zone debt turmoil, being one of the few European
countries to keep a AAA credit rating.
But the authorities want to keep in a state of readiness. In
all the Riksbank report proposed nine new tools to bolster
supervision. It also recommended that one authority be assigned
the task of the early identification of systemic risks with a
broad mandate to propose new legislation if needed.
Persson said he did not want to anticipate the findings of a
committee due to be released in January about which body would
have such a responsibility, but said it would be natural for the
central bank to play an important part in any new order.
In Sweden, risks to the financial system are also partly
monitored by the Financial Supervisory Authority.
(Writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Stephen Nisbet)