By Johan Ahlander and Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 Sweden needs more regulatory tools to decrease risks to the banking and financial system, the central bank said on Tuesday amid worries over a decade-long borrowing binge by households.

Mattias Persson, the head of the Riksbank's financial stability department, told Reuters in an interview that the new tools should include imposing demands on borrowers to repay loan principal as well as interest.

The requirements should also cover caps on borrowing in relation to income as well as property values, and requirements on bank liquidity and building buffers in times of prosperity to fight future downturns, he said.

"Systemic risks can increase over time. We saw that during the build-up to the crisis and we need to be able to handle this by adjusting these instruments," he said, stressing the need for flexibility in the use of any new tools.

Persson was outlining key points in a central bank report issued after he spoke and which also recommended minimum liquidity coverage ratios for banks dependent on market funding rather than deposits.

The banking sector is one of the largest in Europe relative to gross domestic product and includes biggest Nordic bank Nordea as well as Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB.

The central bank's proposals reflect central bank worries about high levels of household indebtedness in the Nordic state.

Swedes have among the highest borrowing levels in Europe at 170 percent of disposable income. A loan-to-value cap on new lending has been introduced and credit growth has slowed, but not enough to dispel worries among policymakers.

A central bank source told Reuters on Monday that four of the six executive board members want high household debt to be taken into account when setting rates policy.

Persson said another proposal was to introduce more differentiation in the risk weights banks apply to loans, which in turn determine how much capital to set aside to cover them.

"If there is trouble in the commercial real estate sector, these quickly spill over on banks in the shape of credit losses. In this case, risk weights are a great tool," Persson said.

ONE AUTHORITY

The bank report said the authorities should try to minimise the problem of certain banks having become too big to fail.

The report said the central bank backed additional capital requirements for such systemically important big banks, to make sure they put aside extra amounts of capital to protect themselves during a crisis.

Sweden was relatively unscathed in the financial crisis and subsequent euro zone debt turmoil, being one of the few European countries to keep a AAA credit rating.

But the authorities want to keep in a state of readiness. In all the Riksbank report proposed nine new tools to bolster supervision. It also recommended that one authority be assigned the task of the early identification of systemic risks with a broad mandate to propose new legislation if needed.

Persson said he did not want to anticipate the findings of a committee due to be released in January about which body would have such a responsibility, but said it would be natural for the central bank to play an important part in any new order.

In Sweden, risks to the financial system are also partly monitored by the Financial Supervisory Authority. (Writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Stephen Nisbet)