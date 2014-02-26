* Swedish c.bank minutes show concern over low inflation

* Several governors raise possibility of further rate cuts

* Swedish bond yields lower, crown eases against euro (Updates with background, quotes, analyst, market reaction)

By Johan Ahlander and Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 Swedish central bankers warned the risk of low inflation could open up the possibility of further rate cuts in the months ahead, minutes of the bank's latest policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said he wanted to make it clear that inflation closer to the target of two percent would be the overriding priority in his monetary policy considerations in the year ahead.

"Against this background, he also thought that it would be necessary to consider further repo-rate cuts if the expected increase in inflation fails to materialise," the minutes said.

Jansson also said that he will not vote for a repo-rate increase until CPIF inflation rises above 1.5 percent. The CPIF measure of prices strips out the effects of the central bank's rate changes.

Following the last rate meeting earlier this month, when the bank kept rates unchanged, data showed CPIF inflation at 0.4 percent year-on-year, much lower than expected. December figures had seemed to give the central bank some breathing room.

Deputy Governor Martin Floden also raised the possibility of a rate cut and said it was possible to argue that monetary policy should be designed with an extra focus on avoiding low inflation.

"...low inflation of recent years makes it increasingly important to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched at a level far below the (bank's) target of 2 per cent," he said.

Knut Hallberg, an analyst at Swedbank, said that the minutes were dovish and that several governors seemed to be close to voting for a cut.

"It's a bit softer than expected. The big change is, I think, Per Jansson who clearly states the importance of getting inflation up", Hallberg said.

Swedish government bond yields were somewhat lower and the crown eased against the euro after the publication of the minutes.

Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick on the other hand stressed that household indebtedness still posed a threat to financial stability and that a more expansionary monetary policy could further increase that risk.

Earlier this month the central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent, after cutting it in December, and repeated that borrowing costs were not expected to rise until the beginning of 2015.

The Riksbank's next rate decision will be announced on April 9. (Additional reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Toby Chopra)