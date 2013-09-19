STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Sweden's banks should put
more capital aside to cover the risk from mortgage lending, a
central bank policy maker said on Thursday.
In May, Sweden put a minimum level on risk-weights which
determine how much capital a bank needs to hold to cover its
mortgage lending.
Asked if risk weights should rise from the current 15
percent, deputy central bank governor Cecilia Skingsley said
"Yes, they should."
She also told reporters that at the moment she was against
forcing borrowers to pay down mortgages instead of just paying
interest, saying more analysis needed to be done.
The government wants to head off imbalances building up in
the economy particulary from high levels of household debts and
strengthen banks' ability to handle a future downturn.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)