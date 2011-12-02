STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Sweden's central bank on Friday named Kerstin af Jochnick and Per Jansson as new deputy governors, to replace Lars Nyberg and Svante Oberg, whose term ends this year.

Af Jochnick is currently head of Sweden's banking assosciation while Jansson is already head of the central bank's monetary policy department, the central bank said in a statement. They will take office from January 1.

Af Jochnick will become a first deputy governor, the title Oberg also held. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)