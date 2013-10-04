* Riksbank will wait with hikes to end of 2014
* Says risk of too passive approach to household debt
By Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 Sweden's financial community is
too aggressive to predict the country's interest rates will be
hiked in mid-2014 or earlier, Deputy Central Bank Governor Per
Jansson said on Friday.
Market pricing suggests a roughly 50 percent chance of a
hike in April next year and with the market fully pricing it in
as early as September.
Too soon, Jansson told Reuters.
"Some analysts and market participants currently expect the
Riksbank (central bank) to tighten monetary policy around
mid-2014," Jansson said in an interview on Friday. "This is too
hawkish. Our plan is to wait until the end of 2014," he added,
sharpening a message that the central bank is not in a hurry to
raise rates.
The crown weakened on Jansson's comments and 2-year yields
fell.
The Riksbank kept rates on hold at 1.00 percent at its last
meeting in early September, forecasting it would not hike until
late 2014.
The Swedish economy started the year weakly and contracted
0.2 percent in the second quarter. Two of the six rate setters
on the Riksbank's board called for a rate cut.
However, an improving global economic picture allied to
concerns among the majority of the rate-setting board over high
levels of household debt have raised expectations that the
central bank would begin to tighten policy earlier than it
currently foreasts.
Jansson, however, repeated his message that the central
bank's forecast for the key repo rate does not need to be
changed even if an expected economic upturn proves stronger than
expected.
"Since inflation is relatively low and the risks of
overheating are very small, our forecast for the Swedish economy
can tolerate some upward revision without needing to affect
monetary policy," he said.
Jansson has previously said risks regarding high and growing
household debt needs to be taken into account when formulating
monetary policy, even after a new framework for financial
stability is put in place.
He said too much emphasis was being placed on whether there
was a bubble in the Swedish housing market or not and there was
a risk policy would be too passive.
"Since it basically is impossible in practice to identify a
bubble, the conclusion will almost always be that we do not need
to take action," Jansson said.
"We should instead think about the issue in terms of risks
that need to be addressed. In this approach, the task is to
undertake several policy measures in a gradual manner, in order
to affect the system in such a way that it doesn't constantly
continue to add to the already high level of risk."
Jansson said risks related to the high level of household
debt were a factor that could jeopardise the central bank's
forecast for monetary policy.
He said that data since the Riksbank's last meeting in early
September had not changed the overall economic picture in any
dramatic fashion.
The central bank will publish its next decision on interest
rates on Oct. 24.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Daniel Dickson Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)