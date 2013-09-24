(Adds details, quotes)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Two Swedish policymakers urged authorities to raise the risk weights used by the major banks on their mortgage portfolios to reduce risks and help rein in high household debt.

Central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday the country's major banks - whose assets are some four times the size of the country's gross domestic product - should be forced to more than double the risk weights on their mortgage portfolios to around 35 percent.

"I think that is a reasonable measure," Jansson told reporters. "In time, I think we should be around that level."

Swedish mortgage risk weights are currently 15 percent, having risen from single digit levels earlier this year on regulator demands. They are still short of the 35 percent floor which Norway is considering.

Nordic regulators are viewed as some of Europe's toughest, having forced lenders to boost buffers and scale back risk faster than rivals, but some banks in the region have come under criticism for their use of low risk weights.

Policymakers in Sweden have been faced with the task of supporting a tentative economic recovery while ensuring that household lending does not get out of control.

Household debt in Sweden - at around 170 percent of disposable incomes - is among the highest in Europe.

Swedish Deputy Central Bank Governor Martin Floden, who took a seat on the Riksbank board in May, said separately on Tuesday that policymakers would focus even more on the risk weights used by Sweden's four big banks - Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.

"I think they can be raised somewhat quite soon, maybe to 20 or 25 percent," Floden told reporters.

In his two rate decisions since May, he has broken ranks with the hawkish central bank majority, arguing for a rate cut to support the economy and bring inflation back to the bank's 2 percent target quicker. (Reporting by Johan Sennero, writing by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)