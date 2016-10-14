STOCKHOLM Oct 14 Sweden's central bank bought 750 million Swedish crowns ($86.98 million) of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.

It bought 375 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -1.844 percent and the same amount of 2026 bonds at -1.271 percent.

