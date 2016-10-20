STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion crowns ($169.97 million)of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.

It bought 750 million crowns of 2017 bonds at an average yield of -0.799 percent and the same amount of 2022 bonds at -0.334 percent. ($1 = 8.8250 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)