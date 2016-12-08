LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
STOCKHOLM Dec 8 Sweden's central bank bought 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($165.68 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Thursday.
It bought 750 million crowns of 2022 bonds at an average yield of -0.105 percent and the same amount of 2025 bonds at 0.326 percent. ($1 = 9.0538 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT