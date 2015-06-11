STOCKHOLM, June 11 Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 4.5 billion Swedish crowns of government
bonds in a reverse auction.
At the end of April, the Riksbank said it would expand its
bond buying with another 40-50 billion Swedish crowns of
government bonds after already completing two rounds of a total
40 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1052
Coupon 4.25 pct
Maturity 2019-03-12
Average yield 0.149
Lowest accepted yield 0.146
Highest yield 0.154
Requested volume (maximum) 2,500
Volume offered 8,500
Volume bought 2,500
Number of bids 20
Number of accepted bids 7
Loan 1057
Coupon 1.50 pct
Maturity 2023-11-13
Average yield 0.953
Lowest accepted yield 0.930
Highest yield 1.000
Requested volume (maximum) 2,500
Volume offered 2,900
Volume bought 2,000
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 6
