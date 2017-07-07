Swedish cbank buys 750 mln SEK linkers in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank bought 750 million Swedish crowns of inflation-linked bonds in a reverse auction as part of its quantitative easing programme, it said on Friday.

It bought 375 million crowns of 2020 bonds at an average yield of -1.924 percent and 375 million of 2025 bonds at -1.317 percent.

Investors offered to sell the Riksbank 575 million crowns and 675 billion crowns in the two bonds respectively. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)