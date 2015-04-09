STOCKHOLM, April 9 Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 5.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a
reverse auction, the second tranche of a new round of bond buys.
In mid-March, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further
into negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish
crowns of government bonds after already completing its first
round of 10 billion crowns of purchases.
Loan 1047
Coupon 5.00 pct
Maturity 2020-12-01
Average yield -0.004
Lowest accepted yield -0.004
Highest yield -0.003
Requested volume 3,500
Volume offered 8,838
Volume bought 3,500
Number of bids 16
Number of accepted bids 3
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 pct
Maturity 2039-03-30
Average yield 0.901
Lowest accepted yield 0.901
Highest yield 0.901
Requested volume 1,500
Volume offered 6,163
Volume bought 1,500
Number of bids 30
Number of accepted bids 1
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)