STOCKHOLM, March 26 Sweden's central bank said on Thursday it bought 6.0 billion crowns ($710 million) of government bonds in a reverse auction, the first tranche of a new round of bond buys.

Last week, the Riksbank cut its key repo rate further into negative territory and said it would buy 30 billion Swedish crowns of government bonds after already completing its first round of 10 billion crowns of purchases. Loan 1051 Coupon 3.75 pct Maturity 2017-08-12 Average yield -0.330 Lowest accepted yield -0.334 Highest yield -0.328 Requested volume 3,000 Volume offered 11,710 Volume bought 3,000 Number of bids 18 Number of accepted bids 3 Loan 1058 Coupon 2.50 pct Maturity 2025-05-12 Average yield 0.363 Lowest accepted yield 0.363 Highest yield 0.373 Requested volume 3,000 Volume offered 6,723 Volume bought 3,000 Number of bids 26 Number of accepted bids 6 ($1 = 8.4480 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)