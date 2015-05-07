STOCKHOLM May 7 Sweden's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 6.0 billion crowns of government bonds in a
reverse auction.
Last week, Sweden's central bank kept its rates on hold at
minus 0.25 percent, surprising markets which had expected a cut,
but expanded its asset purchase programme and said it stood
ready to do more to support inflation at short notice.
Loan 1047
Coupon 5.00 pct
Maturity 2020-12-01
Average yield +0.332
Lowest accepted yield +0.332
Highest yield +0.335
Requested volume mln SEK 3,000
Volume offered mln SEK 11,795
Volume bought mln SEK 3,000
Number of bids 19
Number of accepted bids 3
Loan 1057
Coupon 1.50 pct
Maturity 2023-11-13
Average yield +0.714
Lowest accepted yield +0.711
Highest yield +0.730
Requested volume mln SEK 3,000
Volume offered mln SEK 10,150
Volume bought mln SEK 3,000
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 8
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)