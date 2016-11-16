STOCKHOLM Nov 16 Sweden's Riksbank may launch
its own e-currency becoming the first major central bank in the
world to create its own virtual money as the use of cash
declines, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said on Wednesday.
The value of cash in circulation in Sweden - where the first
banknotes were introduced more than 300 years ago - has fallen
to around 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from
almost 10 percent of GDP in 1950.
Swedish bank branches are moving away from cash handling
while cash machines are scarce in much of the country. Some
shops have stopped accepting cash payments altogether.
Digital currency functions like payment cards, allowing
users to make online transactions across borders
instantaneously. It has been growing in popularity as more
people use the internet to shop.
"Sweden is on the forefront of this. We don't have any other
countries to copy, since there is no other country that is so
rapidly stopping using notes and coins as Sweden is," Skingsley
said.
"There is a large number of people who for various reasons
cannot, do not want to have or do not get access to the
commercial banks' payment methods," she told reporters.
But critics say virtual currencies like Bitcoin are not
widely accepted, can easily be used for money laundering and are
not regulated, meaning it they are more risky to use.
Skingsley said the Riksbank would need to look at a number
of issues, including technical, legal, practical and security
matters and would decide on an e-currency within the next two
years.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)