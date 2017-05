STOCKHOLM Dec 6 Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said the current upward trend in inflation expectations was "reassuring" and that a low interest rate environment, while associated with some risks, was unavoidable in order to drive price increases ahead.

"Inflation expectations have turned higher. The monetary policy has made the situation less dire," Floden told a conference.

