Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
STOCKHOLM, March 9 Rate cuts should not be used simply to weaken the crown currency, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday, adding record low rates were beginning to lose effect on borrowing costs.
"I think that it is at least more problematic to use the repo rate if it only affects the exchange rate," Floden told reporters.
He said that one reason he voted against the decision in February to cut the benchmark rate 15 basis points to -0.50 percent was that rate cuts were starting to have less effect on lending rates. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.