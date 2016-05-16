STOCKHOLM May 16 Sweden's central bank Governor Stefan Ingves will be replaced when his term ends in 2018 and a former deputy could become new chief, daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Ingves has been heading the Riksbank since 2006 and led it through much-criticized rate hikes following the Lehman crisis and introduced the current record-loose policy with negative rates and a quantitative easing programme.

His current six-year term ends in January 2018.

Svenska Dagbladet's sources say the General Council which appoints central bank board members and is led by Social Democrat Susanne Eberstein wants a centre-left governor to replace Ingves and names three candidates.

One of the people that has already been approached and indicated they are interested is Karolina Ekholm, a former deputy central bank governor, the newspaper said.

She opposed a series of rate hikes in 2010 and 2011 that in retrospect appeared premature and has drawn heavy criticism from Nobel laureate Paul Krugman and others.

Ekholm is now state secretary under Social Democratic Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson.

The other two leading candidates are Thomas Ostros and Jens Henriksson, the newspaper said.

Ostros is currently executive director at the International Monetary Fund, representing the Nordic and Baltic countries and has held several ministerial posts in Social Democratic governments.

Henriksson is chief executive at insurer Folksam and has been state secretary in a previous Social Democratic government.

Susanne Eberstein said she did not want to comment.

"I will not comment whatsoever. I was just very surprised at the article," she told Reuters.

