STOCKHOLM May 16 Sweden's central bank Governor
Stefan Ingves will be replaced when his term ends in 2018 and a
former deputy could become new chief, daily Svenska Dagbladet
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Ingves has been heading the Riksbank since 2006 and led it
through much-criticized rate hikes following the Lehman crisis
and introduced the current record-loose policy with negative
rates and a quantitative easing programme.
His current six-year term ends in January 2018.
Svenska Dagbladet's sources say the General Council which
appoints central bank board members and is led by Social
Democrat Susanne Eberstein wants a centre-left governor to
replace Ingves and names three candidates.
One of the people that has already been approached and
indicated they are interested is Karolina Ekholm, a former
deputy central bank governor, the newspaper said.
She opposed a series of rate hikes in 2010 and 2011 that in
retrospect appeared premature and has drawn heavy criticism from
Nobel laureate Paul Krugman and others.
Ekholm is now state secretary under Social Democratic
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson.
The other two leading candidates are Thomas Ostros and Jens
Henriksson, the newspaper said.
Ostros is currently executive director at the International
Monetary Fund, representing the Nordic and Baltic countries and
has held several ministerial posts in Social Democratic
governments.
Henriksson is chief executive at insurer Folksam and has
been state secretary in a previous Social Democratic government.
Susanne Eberstein said she did not want to comment.
"I will not comment whatsoever. I was just very surprised at
the article," she told Reuters.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)