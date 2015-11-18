STOCKHOLM Nov 18 Sweden's housing market and
high levels of household debt are a growing risk to the
country's financial system and authorities need to take action,
the head of the country's central bank said in a newspaper
interview on Wednesday
The Riksbank has slashed its benchmark rate and launched a
200 billion crown ($23 billion) bond-buying programme to head
off the threat of deflation, fuelling borrowing and leading to
worries of a housing bubble.
"It is more dangerous every day that passes," Riksbank
Governor Stefan Ingves said in an interview in the daily Svenska
Dagbladet. "But you cannot calculate if something is going to
happen."
He said that with the Riksbank focused on inflation, it was
up to other authorities to tackle the housing market, and called
for action from politicians.
"In the previous Stability Report in spring we could see the
risk level for Sweden was higher," he said. "There is no
shortage of analysis, but a lack of decision-making."
The International Monetary Fund and the European Commission
have said Sweden needs to put a brake on house prices, which
have risen nearly 20 percent over the last year, and on
household borrowing.
Sweden has introduced a loan-to-value cap on property
lending, and its banks are forced to hold higher levels of
capital than many European rivals, although Ingves said they
still needed to put aside bigger buffers.
But plans to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules have
been delayed after a legal challenge, while politicians are
unwilling to cut generous tax breaks for fear of alienating
voters, a measure the Riksbank has said would be effective at
dampening credit growth.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)