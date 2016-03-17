BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
STOCKHOLM, March 17 Sweden's financial watchdog should get a mandate to introduce a debt-to-income cap for mortgage borrowers to slow down surging house prices and rising household debt levels, central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Thursday.
"It could be used a speed limit... making sure things don't get out of control from where we are today," Floden said during a panel debate on the Swedish housing market.
"That is the really relevant measure that should, and is, being discussed in the Swedish economy now." (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.