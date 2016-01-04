STOCKHOLM Jan 4The policy-setting board of
Sweden's Riksbank decided on Monday to give its governor the
power to intervene immediately in the currency market to weaken
the crown, the central bank said.
The decision at an extraordinary meeting of the six-member
board means the central bank will be able to "instantly
intervene on the foreign exchange market if necessary, as a
complementary monetary policy measure, to safeguard the rise in
inflation," the central bank said in a statement.
Last week, Governor Stefan Ingves said in a statement that
the central bank was ready to start currency interventions to
stop the crown from strengthening.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)