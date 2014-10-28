STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank cut its
key interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low zero
percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low inflation.
The central bank forecast that rates would not begin to rise
until the middle of 2016.
"The broad downturn in inflation and the repeated downward
revisions to the inflation forecast imply that underlying
inflationary pressures are very low and lower than previously
assessed," the central bank said in a statement.
"This, taken together with lower inflation and a weaker
development of economic activity abroad, means that it is
expected to take longer for inflation to reach 2 percent."
The bank targets inflation of 2 percent.
All but one analyst in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts had
forecast a cut, with that person predicting rates would remain
unchanged at 0.25 percentage points.
Rates had been on hold since a 50 basis-point cut in July.
