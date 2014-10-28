STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low zero percent on Tuesday to fight persistently low inflation.

The central bank forecast that rates would not begin to rise until the middle of 2016.

"The broad downturn in inflation and the repeated downward revisions to the inflation forecast imply that underlying inflationary pressures are very low and lower than previously assessed," the central bank said in a statement.

"This, taken together with lower inflation and a weaker development of economic activity abroad, means that it is expected to take longer for inflation to reach 2 percent."

The bank targets inflation of 2 percent.

All but one analyst in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts had forecast a cut, with that person predicting rates would remain unchanged at 0.25 percentage points.

Rates had been on hold since a 50 basis-point cut in July. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)