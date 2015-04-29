STOCKHOLM, April 29 Sweden's central bank
surprised markets by holding its benchmark interest rate at
-0.25 percent on Wednesday, but it expanded its asset purchase
programme to nurture inflation, which it said had begun to rise
after two years of stagnant prices.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a rate cut to -0.35
percent and further bond purchases of up to 50 billion crowns.
"The expansionary monetary policy is having a positive
impact on the Swedish economy and inflation has begun to rise,"
the Riksbank said in a statement.
But it also said it would buy 40 billion to 50 billion
crowns' ($4.7 billion-$5.91 billion) worth of government bonds
on top of an ongoing programme of 40 billion crowns of
purchases.
($1 = 8.4606 Swedish crowns)
