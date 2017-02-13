STOCKHOLM Feb 13 The Swedish central bank has proposed a transfer of 2.5 billion crowns ($281 million) to state coffers, it said in a statement on Monday.

The central bank governing council proposal to parliament is based on a guideline that 80 percent of the central banks' average profit over the last five years is transferred to the treasury.

The Riksbank's net income rose by 5.0 billion crowns in 2016 to 7.0 billion, mainly due to lower writedowns on financial assets, it said in its annual report on Monday. ($1 = 8.9007 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)