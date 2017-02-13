BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
STOCKHOLM Feb 13 The Swedish central bank has proposed a transfer of 2.5 billion crowns ($281 million) to state coffers, it said in a statement on Monday.
The central bank governing council proposal to parliament is based on a guideline that 80 percent of the central banks' average profit over the last five years is transferred to the treasury.
The Riksbank's net income rose by 5.0 billion crowns in 2016 to 7.0 billion, mainly due to lower writedowns on financial assets, it said in its annual report on Monday. ($1 = 8.9007 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne